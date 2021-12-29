Bbva USA Sells 3,440 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.