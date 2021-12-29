Bbva USA Sells 3,546 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

V.F. stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

