Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 3,025 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.41. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,346. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.