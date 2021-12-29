Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,821 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 116,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,915,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

