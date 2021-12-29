Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 3,480 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after purchasing an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 9,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

