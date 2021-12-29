Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Financial Analysis

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25% ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -94.39%

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 267,433.80 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -11.73 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 22,337.61 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

ImmunityBio has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $119.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.07%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.53%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

