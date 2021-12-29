Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.81. The firm has a market cap of $963.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.