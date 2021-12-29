Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $371,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $255.45 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

