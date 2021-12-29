Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96.

