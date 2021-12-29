Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0089

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $346,073.13 and approximately $23,203.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

