Belt Finance Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $529,885.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.59 or 0.07870538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,435.94 or 1.00292026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.