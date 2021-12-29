Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.04.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $398.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.21 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

