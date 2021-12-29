Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

