Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

