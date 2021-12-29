Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,050 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 37.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 54.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 166.3% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $336,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

