Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WPP by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.