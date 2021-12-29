Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,333,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

