Benjamin T. Breland Sells 514 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MAR opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

