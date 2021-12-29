BENQI Market Cap Hits $47.67 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $47.67 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.50 or 0.07881466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.95 or 0.99912013 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051280 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

