Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $18,666,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $18,956,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

