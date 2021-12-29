Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

