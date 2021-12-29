Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $56.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 749,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.