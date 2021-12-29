BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post $82.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.35 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BGSF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,902. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.