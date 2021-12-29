BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 528.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

