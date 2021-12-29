BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 9,225 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STXB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

