BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $142,987. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,122. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

