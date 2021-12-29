BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 3,887 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOTJ. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BOTJ remained flat at $$15.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.