BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,148 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,813. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

