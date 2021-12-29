BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSBI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.63. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Summit State Bank Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

