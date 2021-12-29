BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 26,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

