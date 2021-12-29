BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 4,019 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Atlantic Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 2,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

