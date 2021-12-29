BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,337 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

