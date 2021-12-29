BiFi Market Capitalization Tops $11.28 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $6,996.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00224645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00028423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00507535 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00081376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

