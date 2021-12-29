Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.65. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,125. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $106.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12.

