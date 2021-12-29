Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. 40,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

