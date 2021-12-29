Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,479,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

D stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

