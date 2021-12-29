Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

