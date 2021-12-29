Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.22. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.73 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.