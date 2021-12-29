Bill Cronin Sells 25,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 282,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,323,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

