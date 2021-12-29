BinaryX (BNX) One Day Volume Tops $87.18 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $69.22 or 0.00145087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $140.03 million and $87.18 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012621 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.16 or 0.00547392 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

