Binemon Market Cap Tops $8.21 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.35 or 0.07836548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.47 or 1.00158525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.