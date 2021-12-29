Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $722.91

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $722.91 and last traded at $722.91, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $722.91.

The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.27 and its 200-day moving average is $722.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

