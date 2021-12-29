Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21. Biogen reported earnings per share of $4.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $19.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.84 to $19.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of BIIB opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.59. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

