Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $272.45 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011593 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.