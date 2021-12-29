BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $353,139.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00315083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00087421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,702,696,133 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

