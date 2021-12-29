BitcoinZ Market Cap Tops $3.54 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $483,564.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00313231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00131870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00087415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,564,883 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

