BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $4,645.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.00439654 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 331,178,198 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.