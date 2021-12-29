BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DSU stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

