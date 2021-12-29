BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.19. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

