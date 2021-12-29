Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE:BGB opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.